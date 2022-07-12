Improving monsoon to cheer agri-input manufacturers

“All India rainfall witnessed a deficit of 8% in June and is expected to pick up in July, which could result in a normal monsoon," said analysts at Sharekhan. A timely and normal monsoon would result in strong agriculture crop production in the Kharif season, which in turn could lead to an increase in volume for agri-input companies amid already strong export demand, said analysts. Lower acreage and deferment of actual sales (dealer to farmer) to 2QFY23 has not been good news for agri stocks and will have a bearing on Q1 performance. The input cost pressure because of rising chemical prices continued adding to the concerns and stock prices of companies had continued to correct with weak sales and delayed monsoon. The analysts feel that the aggressive inventory pushed during the March quarter could also weigh on June quarter volumes and the delay in the monsoon activity may again lead to high channel inventory.