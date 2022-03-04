In 3 weeks, Indian investors lose wealth worth more than Ukraine's GDP

“The war and surge in crude has completely transformed the economic scenario and market expectations. If the war prolongs global economic growth may be impacted. In India, both the government and RBI had assumed crude price of around $75 and, therefore, projections in the budget and monetary policy have to be revised materially. Even if crude price declines and stays around $100, inflation for FY23 will be much higher than RBI's forecast. MPC will be forced to raise rates and this will impact the economic recovery underway," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

