In 4 days, Sensex rallies 2,700 points. What to watch ahead

“The market opened higher on the back of optimism as investors cheered the resumption of selective economic activity under Unlock 1.0 phase. The arrival of monsoon as per the Skymet Weather agency and uptrend in other Asian markets led by gains in Hang Seng also helped the sentiment remain upbeat in local equities. However, Nifty and Sensex lost nearly 1.50% gains from the highest point of the day as profit-taking in European equities and Dow Jones futures prompted investors here to exercise caution. Technically, the market has managed to surpass the previous highest level of 9,889 which is positive for the market. On the other side, the Nifty earlier resistance levels 9550/9600 would act as a major support for the market. The strategy should be to buy on dips."