In 7 days, Sensex falls 3,000 points: Will extreme selloff ease now? 29 Sep 2022
- Sensex and Nifty opened gap-up today but could not hold on to gains
Indian stock markets ended lower for the seventh straight session as risk-off sentiment returned to global equity markets. NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.24% to 16,818.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.33% to 56,409. Both the indexes saw their worst losing streak since mid February. In the 7-day selloff, Sensex has seen a correction of over 3,000 points.