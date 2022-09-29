In 7 days, Sensex falls 3,000 points: Will extreme selloff ease now?

“Markets have been making attempts for a rebound. However weak global cues combined with continuous selling from foreign investors are weighing on sentiment. We feel the overall tone would remain bearish until the Nifty reclaims 17,200. On the downside, a decisive break of 16,800 could further fuel the decline. Participants should align their positions accordingly and maintain positions on both sides," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.