In 7 days, Sensex surges 3,660 points to scale new highs. What analysts say

"We observe a clear upside breakout as per weekly and monthly chart. The long term chart pattern on the monthly chart indicate further upside potential of 12800 for the Nifty in the near term. The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. There is no indication of any reversal pattern at the highs. The next upside levels to be watched around 12800 for the next few sessions. Immediate support is now placed at 12550."