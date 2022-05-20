In a falling market should you cut your losses or dig in deeper?

When markets recover, it’s really these strong stocks which would deliver positive returns even in a bear market while the weaker stocks would remain in the red and probably even go lower. Investors could also follow the ‘Cost Averaging’ strategy, where one can invest a designated amount every few days or weeks into such strong stocks. As the market continues drifting lower, you would be able to buy more shares for the same amount of money. In the long run, this strategy can lower the average price of the shares you own and can fetch higher gains when the market regains traction.