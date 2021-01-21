In a first, Sensex hits record 50K fuelled by optimism as Biden assumes office

Foreign liquidity, which has been driving Indian markets to record highs after the crash in March, is expected to grow as the new US government is expected to bolster the case for heavy fiscal stimulus. In 2021 so far, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have invested $2.56 billion in Indian shares while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have sold equities worth Rs12,565.10 crore. Last year, FIIs invested $23.37 billion in Indian shares while DIIs dumped shares worth ₹34,966.38 crore.