'In a series of flukes,' Shankar Sharma shares star performer which rose 108%

Shankar Sharma is one of the investors in Droneacharya Aerial. The IPO which was launched in the BSE SME segment earlier in December, received an impressive response from investors. The IPO subscribed by 262 times on the last day. Strong demand from HNIs and retail investors was seen with portions reserved for these categories oversubscribing by 388 times and 330 times respectively. The price band for the IPO was ₹52-54 a share.