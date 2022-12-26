'In a series of flukes,' Shankar Sharma shares star performer which rose 108%

Indian markets snapped a four-day losing streak on Monday with Sensex and Nifty 50 rising by over 1% each. A broad-based buying was seen across markets with smallcap outperforming the benchmarks. Indian investor Shankar Sharma in a cryptic tweet revealed that he witnessed a lucky series of tukkas (flukes). He pointed out that smallcap stocks rallied back strong today, while newly listed firm Droneacharya Aerial Innovations in the SME segment was super. The investor also stated that his Istan-bull trade has also blown out the lights.
Sharma tweeted saying, "in a lucky series of tukkas ( flukes), my Istan -Bull Trade has blown out the lights. Turkish Index ETF Up more than 50% in 3 months, dollar terms," adding, "& see our small caps rally back strongly today. Droneacharya super."
On Monday, the BSE Smallcap index climbed by 854.07 points or 3.13% to end at 28,106.75. Also, on NSE, the smallcap indices advanced between 3-4%.
Meanwhile, recently listed Droneacharya Aerial Innovations locked on a 5% upper circuit at ₹112.45 apiece. This is also the new 52-week high for the company. Its market cap is around ₹269.75 crore.
Shankar Sharma is one of the investors in Droneacharya Aerial. The IPO which was launched in the BSE SME segment earlier in December, received an impressive response from investors. The IPO subscribed by 262 times on the last day. Strong demand from HNIs and retail investors was seen with portions reserved for these categories oversubscribing by 388 times and 330 times respectively. The price band for the IPO was ₹52-54 a share.
Droneacharya Aerial stock has emerged a multi-bagger by skyrocketing more than 108% as of December 26th from its IPO issue price.
Incorporated in 2017, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations is a full-fledged innovative solution, based out in the Cultural and IT hub of Pune, Maharashtra, with offices operating in Pune. The company provides a high-end ecosystem of Drone solutions for multi-sensor Drone surveys, data processing of Drone data using robust high-configuration workstations, Drone pilot training & specialized GIS training.
Shankar ended the tweet by saying, "Bhagwan, Allah, Jesus karey yeh tukke ka daur chalta rahey (Let the era of flukes continue)."
