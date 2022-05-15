In a volatile market, what should investors look for this week

FPIs continued to be net sellers last week. Now, in the first weeks of the trading session in May, FPIs outflow stands at ₹25,216 crore in the equity market, as per NSDL data. The offloading of Indian equity shares so far in May has already surpassed the outflow of ₹17,144 crore in the whole month of April. So far in 2022, outflow in the equity market is at ₹1,52,378 crore.