In an edgy market, Sebi faces its big test

Then, Tyagi has the radical idea of offering government securities (GSecs) in demat format and tapping new investors who have been crowding the equity markets. In the six months ended June, 3.9 million demat accounts were added, which now total 43.2 million. G-Secs are currently issued through auctions conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As things stand, retail investors cannot directly bid for this instrument, but can do so through brokers. This radical idea, if implemented, will be a major reform. Tyagi will, of course, have to convince the government and the Reserve Bank of India. The other major agenda for Tyagi is to work on strengthening governance at Indian corporates and ensuring direct listing by Indian companies overseas. There’s also the highly polarising issue of ensuring that the chairman of a board has a non-executive role—this was deferred by two years. The extension ends on 13 January 2022, which is before Tyagi’s 18-month tenure ends. The chairperson would look at implementing this sea change that will impact 162 listed companies before he demits office.