In bond market rout, investors see overdue correction

“I don’t think there’s really anything particularly fundamental going on," Blake Gwinn, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said on Aug. 2 when yields were tumbling. Some investors, he said, were buying bonds while they still could, aware that prices would likely decline at some point but confident that they wouldn’t in the very near future. Others with longstanding short positions were inclined to sell but skittish after being burned by the rally.

