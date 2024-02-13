Markets
In Charts: Are PSU stocks losing steam?
Summary
- The 56-stock PSU index has been in the red twice over the past week before recouping some losses on Tuesday.
On 10 August 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a ‘stock tip’ to investors, encouraging them to bet on public sector undertaking (PSU) stocks, which have had a dream run over the past year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more