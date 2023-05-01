Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  In charts | Retail participation dips as market languishes
Back

The damp sentiment in the capital markets is driving away mom-and-pop investors from equities. The share of retail investors in the capital market segment of the National Stock Exchange fell to its lowest in six years, and the pace of new demat account creations also slowed down significantly in 2022-23. The momentum is indeed ebbing after the pandemic-sparked frenzy, as the recently-released March-quarter shareholdings data for companies also showed. Mint looks at stocks and sectors these individual investors nibbled at or have dumped during this period.

Graphic: Mint
View Full Image
Graphic: Mint
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Niti Kiran
Niti Kiran is a data journalist who really likes data. With over 10 years of experience in corporate and market research, she has an eye for detail. Data research is Niti's forte and constantly fascinates her.
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout