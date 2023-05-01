Hello User
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  In charts | Retail participation dips as market languishes

In charts | Retail participation dips as market languishes

1 min read . 08:45 PM IST Niti Kiran
The share of retail investors in the capital market segment of the National Stock Exchange fell to its lowest in six years, and the pace of new demat account creations also slowed down significantly in 2022-23

The momentum of retail investors appears to be ebbing after the pandemic-sparked frenzy, a Mint analysis showed.

The damp sentiment in the capital markets is driving away mom-and-pop investors from equities. The share of retail investors in the capital market segment of the National Stock Exchange fell to its lowest in six years, and the pace of new demat account creations also slowed down significantly in 2022-23. The momentum is indeed ebbing after the pandemic-sparked frenzy, as the recently-released March-quarter shareholdings data for companies also showed. Mint looks at stocks and sectors these individual investors nibbled at or have dumped during this period.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a data journalist who really likes data. With over 10 years of experience in corporate and market research, she has an eye for detail. Data research is Niti's forte and constantly fascinates her.
