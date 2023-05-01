In charts | Retail participation dips as market languishes

The damp sentiment in the capital markets is driving away mom-and-pop investors from equities. The share of retail investors in the capital market segment of the National Stock Exchange fell to its lowest in six years, and the pace of new demat account creations also slowed down significantly in 2022-23. The momentum is indeed ebbing after the pandemic-sparked frenzy, as the recently-released March-quarter shareholdings data for companies also showed. Mint looks at stocks and sectors these individual investors nibbled at or have dumped during this period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}