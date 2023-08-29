comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 29 2023 13:41:38
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 860.25 -1.15%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119 1.19%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 574.85 0.36%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,592.25 0.92%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 609.75 1.25%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  In charts: Where superstar investors put their money in Q1
Back

After a wobbly ride in the first three months of 2023, an easing inflation trajectory and better-than-expected GDP numbers supported investor sentiment in the June-ended quarter. This led to a strong rally in capital markets, with the bellwether index Sensex posting its biggest quarterly gain in seven quarters, of 9.7%. With foreign portfolio investors returning to Indian equities, the wealth of investors has soared. And so has that of the big bulls of D-street, popular for their value investing approach.

Mint takes stock of the portfolios of some large, well-known investors using data from Trendlyne:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Niti Kiran
Niti Kiran is a data journalist who really likes data. With over 10 years of experience in corporate and market research, she has an eye for detail. Data research is Niti's forte and constantly fascinates her.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 12:13 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App