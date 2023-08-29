In charts: Where superstar investors put their money in Q1

After a wobbly ride in the first three months of 2023, an easing inflation trajectory and better-than-expected GDP numbers supported investor sentiment in the June-ended quarter. This led to a strong rally in capital markets, with the bellwether index Sensex posting its biggest quarterly gain in seven quarters, of 9.7%. With foreign portfolio investors returning to Indian equities, the wealth of investors has soared. And so has that of the big bulls of D-street, popular for their value investing approach.

