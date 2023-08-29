Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  In charts: Where superstar investors put their money in Q1

In charts: Where superstar investors put their money in Q1

1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:13 PM IST Niti Kiran

  • Most superstar investors saw a rise in their portfolio value in the June quarter. In some cases, the stocks they bought saw an increase in share prices

With foreign portfolio investors returning to Indian equities, the wealth of investors has soared.

After a wobbly ride in the first three months of 2023, an easing inflation trajectory and better-than-expected GDP numbers supported investor sentiment in the June-ended quarter. This led to a strong rally in capital markets, with the bellwether index Sensex posting its biggest quarterly gain in seven quarters, of 9.7%. With foreign portfolio investors returning to Indian equities, the wealth of investors has soared. And so has that of the big bulls of D-street, popular for their value investing approach.

Mint takes stock of the portfolios of some large, well-known investors using data from Trendlyne:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a data journalist who really likes data. With over 10 years of experience in corporate and market research, she has an eye for detail. Data research is Niti's forte and constantly fascinates her.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 12:13 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.