In dramatic comeback, Sensex today erases 1,200-point loss to end higher

Indian markets made a dramatic intra-day comeback to end higher today. The Sensex closed 242 points higher at 33,780 after being down about 1,200 points at day's low. A positive start in European markets, coupled with strong gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, powered the recovery. Dow futures were up about 600 points. The broader Nifty today settled 0.7% higher at 9,972, recovering from day's low of 9,544.

The broader markets also posted gains today with BSE midcap index rising about 1%.

Among the Sensex stocks, M&M surged 7% while Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Finance rose between 3% and 5%. Tracking an overnight 5% fall in US markets and a consequent selloff in other Asian markets, the NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell more than 3.5% each earlier in the day on concerns over a surge in domestic coronavirus cases and a global sell-off in riskier assets.

Analysts say that Indian market would keep seeing an overhang from rising coronavirus cases. And economic recovery will take longer than expected. The number of coronavirus cases in India surpassed the UK, with the total number jumping to 297,535 today. It is now the fourth worst affected country in the world.

"Nifty needs to decisively close above 10,150 to reclaim some momentum strength. We maintain a bearish outlook for the markets going ahead. Traders should sell on rally," said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities.

Here is what analysts said on today's market action:

Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"The key takeaway from today's trading day was that we did not breach the levels of 9640 on closing basis. What was also important is that we went past 9850 which was a resistance level. Next week is going to be a trend decider week - either we would achieve an upside target of 10200-10250 or go back down to test today's lows of 9550-9600."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"A volatile day came to an end with the Nifty recovering around 400 points from the day’s low. The major contributor to this gain was Reliance Industries. Markets tracked the positive opening in the European markets, post the sell-off seen yesterday. Except for IT, which was impacted by H-1B visa news, all the other sectors traded positive. Broader markets also participated in today’s gains. Currently, Markets seem to be driven by global cues and stock specific action will be the norm."

Sanjeev Zarbade, VP PCG Research, Kotak Securities

“The BSE-30 Index declined 1.4% in this week. Market mood was dampened by mounting Covid-19 cases, no immediate relief provided by Supreme Court on AGR dues and a pessimistic outlook by US Fed on recovery timelines. IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and NTPC were among the top gainers while Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel among the main losers in the BSE-30 Index. On the economy front, the government has increased the MSP for kharif crops in the range of 2.1-7.5%. FPIs bought equities worth US$502 mn over the past five trading sessions while DIIs sold US$301 mn worth of equities in the same period."





