In dramatic comeback, Sensex today erases 1,200-point loss to end higher

"A volatile day came to an end with the Nifty recovering around 400 points from the day’s low. The major contributor to this gain was Reliance Industries. Markets tracked the positive opening in the European markets, post the sell-off seen yesterday. Except for IT, which was impacted by H-1B visa news, all the other sectors traded positive. Broader markets also participated in today’s gains. Currently, Markets seem to be driven by global cues and stock specific action will be the norm."