In 'good news for bulls', Nifty finally takes out 11,350. What analysts say

"It’s almost a month now that the benchmark has been hovering in a range while holding firmly around the highs. Indications are in the favour of breakout but we seriously doubt that it could match the momentum which we were seeing earlier. Having said that, the scenario might improve if we see the banking pack gaining some traction after the prolong underperformance. Markets would continue to take cues from upbeat global markets, in the absence of any major event. Besides, talks between US-China and further development on AGR dues would also be in focus."