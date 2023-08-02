The market breadth displayed weakness on Wednesday as a larger number of shares experienced declines. However, in this falling market, some of the 202 stocks on the BSE made a 52-week high.

Indian equity indices experienced a bloodbath in the trading session on Wednesday, with the Nifty falling below 19,526 points. All sectoral indices on the BSE and were in the red, with PSU banks, metal, and auto stocks witnessing the most significant declines.

Fitch Ratings downgraded the US's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to AA+ from AAA on Tuesday night, citing "expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years."

The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 676.53 points or 1.02% to 65,782.78, while the Nifty 50 index lost 207 points or 1.05% to 19,526.55 according to provisional closing data. The broader market also underperformed, with the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipping 1.39% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declining 1.18%. The India VIX, a gauge of market volatility, surged 9.67% to 11.28.

Acceleratebs India 154.7 139 144 10.9 8.19

Aditya Vision 2678 2435 2541.8 153.15 6.41

Agarwal Fortune 23.02 23.02 23.02 0.45 1.99

Ahasolar Tech 314.6 301.1 314.6 14.95 4.99

Ajmera Realty 401.8 388.6 400.65 8.75 2.23

Alufluoride 476.3 431.6 446.8 -20.15 -4.32

Anand Rathi 1274.95 1211.65 1240 -14.1 -1.12

Anant Raj 208.35 193.4 199.9 -4.7 -2.3

Archana Soft 7.98 7.98 7.98 0.15 1.92

Artson Engg 180.45 173 179.9 8 4.65

Asarfi Hospital 111.85 108.3 111.85 5.3 4.97

Ashoka Buildcon 106.84 98.09 103.56 4.76 4.82

Asian 15.46 15.46 15.46 0.73 4.96

ATV Projects 13.29 13.29 13.29 0.63 4.98

Axtel Ind 359 330 346.5 17.6 5.35

Banco Products 359.75 335.45 343 -11.65 -3.28

Bansal Roofing 118.7 102 108.9 -2.52 -2.26

Basant Agro Tec 28.6 26.4 27.5 1.32 5.04

BCC Fuba 41.65 41.63 41.65 1.98 4.99

BEML 2126.6 1947.55 2053.7 79.65 4.03

Berger Paints 716.75 696.55 711.75 9.05 1.29

Bikaji Foods 508.75 465.95 473.55 -10.55 -2.18

Birla Cable 198.45 184.25 188.6 -1.6 -0.84

Blue Chip 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.01 1.69

Bright Outdoor 500 459.65 476.95 -5.05 -1.05

C. E. Info Syst 1540.85 1473.65 1503.3 -12.9 -0.85

Capfin India 42.25 42.25 42.25 0.82 1.98

Caplin Labs 922.8 895 913.15 5.3 0.58

Carborundum 1300 1230 1241.2 -45.7 -3.55

Centennial Sutu 87.21 80.75 87 3.03 3.61

CG-Vak Software 680.4 615.55 675 100.95 17.59

Cinerad Comm 5.45 5.45 5.45 0.1 1.87

Citadel Realty 31.61 29.01 29.62 -0.49 -1.63

Cranex 46 38.02 43.48 3.99 10.1

Crest Ventures 273.05 256.75 267.35 9.2 3.56

Dalal Street 331.1 331 331 6.35 1.96

DB Corp 251.2 222.45 229.9 1.5 0.66

DCI 162.5 150.2 160.95 6.15 3.97

DCM Shriram Ind 140.35 129 135.35 4.9 3.76

Deccan Gold 95.28 86.45 95.12 8.5 9.81

Deep Ind 238.35 216.7 223.25 -4.45 -1.95

Dhatre Udyog 134.7 122.85 134.65 5.35 4.14

DIC India 494.9 473 489.55 18.05 3.83

Dilip Buildcon 347.8 311 318.55 -0.8 -0.25

Disa India 12445 11773 11773 -115.1 -0.97

DMR Hydroengine 75.13 75.13 75.13 3.57 4.99

Dr Agarwals Eye 2000 1725.6 1780.95 -52.5 -2.86

Dreamfolks Serv 846.75 780.6 817.05 28.3 3.59

Dynacons Sys 615.65 580.9 611.6 25.25 4.31

Dynamic Cables 544.15 480.05 529.3 43.75 9.01

Dynamic Portfol 61.46 60.24 60.24 -1.22 -1.99

Elecon Eng 798.1 776 793.7 12.35 1.58

Electronics Mar 119.25 111.8 115.4 1.05 0.92

Emerald Leisure 167.35 159.4 167.35 7.95 4.99

Empower India 0.58 0.58 0.58 0.01 1.75

Esab India 4958.95 4748.65 4760.85 -91.2 -1.88

Escorts Kubota 2676.25 2529.6 2573.5 12.15 0.47

Exhicon Events 317 299.95 299.95 -2 -0.66

Expleo Solution 1771 1660 1691.2 -50.25 -2.89

Finolex Ind 211 197.2 203.75 6.55 3.32

Garg Furnace 124.2 124.2 124.2 2.4 1.97

Gayatri Sugars 10.62 10.62 10.62 0.2 1.92

GE Power India 183.9 167 178 17.7 11.04

Gennex Labs 9.2 8.05 8.26 0.06 0.73

GNA Axles 1049.95 981.2 1009.5 -29.4 -2.83

Godawari Power 589.05 562.2 579.45 -0.4 -0.07

Gulf Oil Lubric 540 522.95 530.45 -0.7 -0.13

Healthcare Glob 349 330.4 336.1 -8.2 -2.38

High Energy 609 575 586.15 -18.8 -3.11

HOEC 234 218.3 222.1 -4.2 -1.86

HP Adhesives 503.05 465.05 478.55 16.45 3.56

HTE 60 55 56 1.09 1.99

HUDCO 67.2 62.9 63.69 -0.96 -1.48

IFGL Refractory 488.25 447.15 473.6 12.65 2.74

Igarashi Motors 564.7 532.15 547.8 -5.95 -1.07

IND Renewable 17.9 17.1 17.9 0.85 4.99

Indergiri Fin 19.26 19.26 19.26 0.91 4.96

Indian Toners 324 295.1 308.25 4.05 1.33

Indo Tech Trans 505 462.15 478.9 -4.75 -0.98

Innovative Idea 5.5 4.65 4.9 -0.24 -4.67

Intellivate Cap 41.62 41.62 41.62 0.81 1.98

Intl Combustion 963.5 963.5 963.5 18.85 2

ITD Cementation 189.25 175 179.4 -6.9 -3.7

J.Taparia Proj 22.07 22.07 22.07 0.43 1.99

Jarigold Text 2661.4 2661.4 2661.4 52.15 2

Jetking Info 52.9 50.5 52 0.19 0.37

Jhaveri Credits 104.1 104.1 104.1 2 1.96

Jumbo Bag 32.9 28.31 29.55 1.8 6.49

Kaka Industries 173.4 152 154.75 -6.15 -3.82

KEC Intl 698.95 627.3 641 15.75 2.52

Kesoram 81.5 76.1 80.49 3.61 4.7

Kilburn Engg 169.9 157.7 161.65 -4.3 -2.59

Kingfa Science 2391.55 2137.8 2385 136.4 6.07

Kings Infra 129.3 124.5 128 3.35 2.69

Kiran Syntex 10.01 9.54 10.01 0.47 4.93

Kirloskar Bros 850 811.85 839 2.9 0.35

Kirloskar Ind 3545 3403.45 3484.9 40.75 1.18

Kolte-Patil 445.5 423 427 -8.65 -1.99

Kuber Udyog 3.04 3.04 3.04 0.05 1.67

Loyal Equip 141.55 141.55 141.55 2.75 1.98

Lupin 998.65 974.5 993.9 5.65 0.57

M K Proteins 798.9 755 755 -17.2 -2.23

MACIND 36.99 36.99 36.99 1.76 5

Maestros Elect 73.9 68.1 69 -1.41 -2

Mahanagar Gas 1144.75 1081.75 1094.05 -26.05 -2.33

Majestic Auto 189 165.5 177.7 4.55 2.63

Man Industries 167.5 141.75 160.4 20.45 14.61

Man Infra 135 131.05 132.55 0.8 0.61

Marg Techno Pro 21.98 21.23 21.23 -0.43 -1.99

Mediaone Global 56 50.76 55.5 2.07 3.87

Minal Ind 2.3 2.3 2.3 0.04 1.77

Mishra Dhatu Ni 381.5 352.35 369.85 12.8 3.58

Mitshi India 17.94 15.9 17.52 1.07 6.5

MPS 1399.85 1180 1385.5 218.95 18.77

NAVA 389.5 368.9 374.75 -8.2 -2.14

Navneet 160.95 153 159.3 3.7 2.38

Navoday Ent 11.5 9.5 10.25 0.29 2.91

NBCC (India) 46.72 43.4 44.25 -1.18 -2.6

NESCO 713.65 692.6 694.65 -10.3 -1.46

NINtec SYSTEMS 690.75 657.9 675 17.1 2.6

Niyogin Fintech 68.11 61.65 68.11 3.24 4.99

Northern Spirit 392 365.2 370 7.95 2.2

Oberoi Realty 1150 1077.9 1109.4 2.3 0.21

OM Infra 58.3 54.3 57.47 1.92 3.46

ONGC 178.6 174 175.8 -0.9 -0.51

Parag Milk Food 179.65 167.9 171.3 -3.2 -1.83

Pearl Global In 665.5 634.15 649 5.1 0.79

Phoenix Mills 1768.45 1699 1725 -6.65 -0.38

Pix Transmis 1467 1375.7 1467 49.55 3.5

PNGS Gargi 240.8 193.6 211 -15.8 -6.97

Popular Estate 21.49 21.49 21.49 1.02 4.98

Power Finance 264.35 249.55 256.3 -2.55 -0.99

Pressman Advt 203.2 199.25 199.25 - -

Procter&Gamble 5484.95 5384.25 5463.95 54.5 1.01

Promact Impex 9.48 9.48 9.48 0.18 1.94

Quest Capital 299 283 283 -1 -0.35

Radix Ind 103.75 94 94 -4.81 -4.87

Railtel 180.75 165.4 169.6 -7.05 -3.99

Ramky Infra 475.25 444.4 459.3 18.4 4.17

Rathi Steel 10.08 10.08 10.08 0.19 1.92

Refex Ind 923.95 845.45 867.4 -22.5 -2.53

Remedium Lifeca 1796.6 1630.2 1686.05 -25 -1.46

Repco Home 338.65 312.35 321.25 -15.9 -4.72

Rich Universe 13 12.1 12.75 0.04 0.31

Sagarsoft India 147.8 140 140.35 - -

Sahara Housing 126.05 126.05 126.05 6 5

Sanghi Ind 100.73 96.47 100.73 4.79 4.99

Sanjivani Paren 76.65 73.65 76.65 3.65 5

Sansera Eng 994.35 960 963.45 16.95 1.79

Sat Ind 108.8 102.2 106.5 1.13 1.07

Satin Credit 229.55 212.95 217 -2.4 -1.09

Sayaji Hotels 439.7 410 436.65 17.85 4.26

SBL Infratech 97 70.5 79 -3 -3.66

Sealmatic India 613 575 594.4 37.1 6.66

Selan Explore 385.85 367.55 380.95 1.25 0.33

Shah Foods 170.1 170 170.1 3.3 1.98

Sheetal Diamond 29 29 29 0.56 1.97

Shree Digvijay 89.55 84.57 87.11 1.83 2.15

Shree Global 34.45 31.2 34.38 1.57 4.79

Shree Pacetroni 285.7 285.7 285.7 5.6 2

Sigma Solve 505.8 464 497.75 12.15 2.5

Sinclairs Hotel 157 149.05 152.55 0.5 0.33

SMS Pharma 121.5 113.15 115.35 -3.35 -2.82

Snowman Logist 52.9 49.16 49.61 -0.36 -0.72

Solitaire Mach 73.5 68 72.07 1.38 1.95

Spentex Ind 3.37 3.37 3.37 0.06 1.81

Star Cement 163 141.55 158.7 14.85 10.32

STEL Holdings 239 216.75 232.65 -1.2 -0.51

Sudarshan 77.15 71.21 73.5 -0.76 -1.02

Sundaram Brake 479 457 468 -0.6 -0.13

Sunflag Iron 248.95 232.4 241.75 1.2 0.5

Suyog Gurbaxani 74 74 74 3 4.23

Suyog Tele 596 512.65 537.55 -33 -5.78

Switching Tech 44.2 43.3 44.2 2.1 4.99

Taj GVK Hotels 288.95 265.95 276.3 -3.1 -1.11

TD Power System 269.7 257.4 261 -1.75 -0.67

Teesta Agro Ind 72.86 72.86 72.86 1.42 1.99

TIL 287.25 276.05 276.05 -5.6 -1.99

Trident Lifelin 229.5 211 225 30.75 15.83

Ugro Capital 289.05 263.1 269.35 -9.5 -3.41

Uni Abex 1657.3 1500.1 1558.35 -45.55 -2.84

Uniparts India 707 671.9 698 11.6 1.69

Universal Cable 485.85 445.85 455.65 -7.15 -1.54

V R Woodarts 6.85 6.85 6.85 0.27 4.1

Veerhealth Care 42.84 39.8 40.79 -0.01 -0.02

Virtuoso Optoel 243.4 223 232.1 5.3 2.34

Voith Paper Fab 1723.95 1652.1 1680 -17.1 -1.01

Walchandnagar 106.6 106.6 106.6 2.05 1.96

Welspun Enter 269.7 252.85 260.5 4.85 1.9

Welspun Special 40 36 37.26 -1.45 -3.75

Worth Invt 54.2 54.2 54.2 2.58 5

WS Industries 137.55 132.25 137.55 2.65 1.96

