In market bloodbath today, these stocks made 52-week high; do you own any?

The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 676.53 points or 1.02% to 65,782.78, while the Nifty 50 index lost 207 points or 1.05% to 19,526.55 according to provisional closing data. The broader market also underperformed, with the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipping 1.39% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declining 1.18%. The India VIX, a gauge of market volatility, surged 9.67% to 11.28.