OPEN APP

In pics: Stocks to watch out for the day

7 Photos . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 08:24 AM IST Livemint

NTPC, PVR, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Infosys a list of a... more

NTPC has renewed plans to start commercial coal mining through its unit, NTPC Mining Ltd, The time is opportune for NTPC to step up its play in the prime power sector fuel
1/7NTPC has renewed plans to start commercial coal mining through its unit, NTPC Mining Ltd, The time is opportune for NTPC to step up its play in the prime power sector fuel
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on 13 September rejected a complaint against the proposed merger of multiplex chains PVR and INOX Leisure.The proposed merger would create an entity with the country's largest multiplex chain and a network of more than 1,500 screens
2/7The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on 13 September rejected a complaint against the proposed merger of multiplex chains PVR and INOX Leisure.The proposed merger would create an entity with the country's largest multiplex chain and a network of more than 1,500 screens
Vedanta Resources Ltd chairman Anil Agarwal on Tuesday said his company is considering a second chip and display manufacturing facility in India. The company announced a $20-billion ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.54 trillion) investment plan for its first such venture in Gujarat.  (REUTERS)
3/7Vedanta Resources Ltd chairman Anil Agarwal on Tuesday said his company is considering a second chip and display manufacturing facility in India. The company announced a $20-billion ( 1.54 trillion) investment plan for its first such venture in Gujarat.  (REUTERS)
Infosys will collaborate with Bpost (Belgium Post), a leading postal operator and growing parcel and omni-commerce logistics partner in Europe, to provide security for the cloud environment and build robust cyber resilience for Bpost's mail delivery and logistics services,
4/7Infosys will collaborate with Bpost (Belgium Post), a leading postal operator and growing parcel and omni-commerce logistics partner in Europe, to provide security for the cloud environment and build robust cyber resilience for Bpost's mail delivery and logistics services,
Bharat Forge on Tuesday said its unit Kalyani Powertrain has joined hands with US-based Harbinger Motors to form a joint venture focused on developing electric drivetrain solutions for the commercial vehicle market.The new JV -- ElectroForge -- will leverage the strengths of both the partners, Bharat Forge said in a statement.
5/7Bharat Forge on Tuesday said its unit Kalyani Powertrain has joined hands with US-based Harbinger Motors to form a joint venture focused on developing electric drivetrain solutions for the commercial vehicle market.The new JV -- ElectroForge -- will leverage the strengths of both the partners, Bharat Forge said in a statement.
JSW Steel has partnered with Germany’s engineering and technology company SMS Group to explore cutting-edge solutions, as well as research and development projects, to reduce carbon emissions at the homegrown steelmakers' iron and steelmaking units in India
6/7JSW Steel has partnered with Germany’s engineering and technology company SMS Group to explore cutting-edge solutions, as well as research and development projects, to reduce carbon emissions at the homegrown steelmakers' iron and steelmaking units in India
Maharashtra Scooters said that the company has declared an interim dividend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 per share of the face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 for the financial year ending March 2023.
7/7Maharashtra Scooters said that the company has declared an interim dividend of 100 per share of the face value of 10 for the financial year ending March 2023.
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout