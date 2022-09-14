In pics: Stocks to watch out for the day

7 Photos . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 08:24 AM IST

NTPC, PVR, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Infosys a list of all the stocks that could be in focus today

1/7NTPC has renewed plans to start commercial coal mining through its unit, NTPC Mining Ltd, The time is opportune for NTPC to step up its play in the prime power sector fuel

2/7The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on 13 September rejected a complaint against the proposed merger of multiplex chains PVR and INOX Leisure.The proposed merger would create an entity with the country's largest multiplex chain and a network of more than 1,500 screens

3/7Vedanta Resources Ltd chairman Anil Agarwal on Tuesday said his company is considering a second chip and display manufacturing facility in India. The company announced a $20-billion ( ₹ 1.54 trillion) investment plan for its first such venture in Gujarat.

4/7Infosys will collaborate with Bpost (Belgium Post), a leading postal operator and growing parcel and omni-commerce logistics partner in Europe, to provide security for the cloud environment and build robust cyber resilience for Bpost's mail delivery and logistics services,

5/7Bharat Forge on Tuesday said its unit Kalyani Powertrain has joined hands with US-based Harbinger Motors to form a joint venture focused on developing electric drivetrain solutions for the commercial vehicle market.The new JV -- ElectroForge -- will leverage the strengths of both the partners, Bharat Forge said in a statement.

6/7JSW Steel has partnered with Germany’s engineering and technology company SMS Group to explore cutting-edge solutions, as well as research and development projects, to reduce carbon emissions at the homegrown steelmakers' iron and steelmaking units in India