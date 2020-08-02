In risky bets, retail investors in India pile into most leveraged stocks

The global flood of cash from central banks and governments has spawned a boom in individual investing, and with it a surge in risk taking. Utilizing easy-to-use apps offering low-fee trading, Americans have snapped up shares of virus-pounded airlines and cruise operators, and even bankrupt names such as Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The Russell 2000 Index, of which an estimated 40%-plus of the components are loss-making companies, jumped 25% in April-June, its best quarterly gain in nearly 30 years.