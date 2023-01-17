In run-up to Budget, markets may see sector-specific moves

Another volatile trading session ends on a positive note. There are some signs that bulls are getting a grip on the market. Nifty has been making higher highs and higher lows for the last four trading sessions, and today it managed to close above the 20-DMA. However, we need a follow through tomorrow, and if Nifty manages to trade above 18088, then we can expect a move towards the 18250–18300 zone. On the downside, 17950 will act as an immediate support level, while 17800 is a sacrosanct support level on a closing basis.

