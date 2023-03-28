In summer heat, which consumer durables stocks are attractive? Find out here

In summer heat, which consumer durables stocks are attractive? Find out here4 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 09:49 PM IST
BNP's channel checks suggest that consumer durables retailers saw fewer footfalls post the Holi festival, as many regions had unseasonal rains. It pointed out that February had started on a strong footing with dealers starting to build Air Conditioner (AC) inventory levels. Channel partners are optimistic of a demand revival for seasonal products like ACs and Refrigerators.
The summer season has kicked started to melt us with its warm characteristics. During this seasonal weather, stock markets can also be a hot station for parking your hard-earned money for wealth creation. If summer and equities are in the same investment thought, then one specific sector will definitely cross your mind. And that would be none other than consumer durables! This summer, consumer durables demands are yet to be played out but dealers are optimistic. BNP Paribas has picked a host of summer stocks that look attractive.
