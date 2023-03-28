In summer heat, which consumer durables stocks are attractive? Find out here

The summer season has kicked started to melt us with its warm characteristics. During this seasonal weather, stock markets can also be a hot station for parking your hard-earned money for wealth creation. If summer and equities are in the same investment thought, then one specific sector will definitely cross your mind. And that would be none other than consumer durables! This summer, consumer durables demands are yet to be played out but dealers are optimistic. BNP Paribas has picked a host of summer stocks that look attractive.

