In the AT-1 bonds drama, there is a need to find middle ground

So, there is a need to shed the pretence that these bonds are short-term bonds. At the same time, pricing need not involve heartache to mutual funds. At stake is a pile of ₹35,000 crore of these bonds in the hands of mutual funds. Ultimately retail investors could be hit as net asset values may erode if SEBI’s rule is applied. “The mark-to-market hit would be significant and the short-term impact would unnecessarily drive away investors," said a debt fund manager requesting anonymity. Note that these bonds are hardly traded and pricing a 100-year bond would be a first for investors since there are no precedents. Ananth Narayan, a professor of finance at SPJIMR said a more nuanced way is to incorporate the risk of the issuer not exercising the call option and the interest rate risk involved. “These bonds get traded in the market and that is the true value of the bond. But on days when trades do not happen, the bond can be valued by incorporating the rating, the probability of not being called by the issuer and the interest rate risk involved," said Narayan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}