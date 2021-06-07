In these Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks, FIIs, mutual funds hike stakes

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is one of the marquee investors whose portfolio is closely watched by retail stock market investors. However, in the recent times, it has been found that various institutions and fund managers are also following Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio as it helps them know where the smart money is moving. After a close look at the shareholding pattern of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding companies, it has been found that Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and mutual funds have increased their stake in four Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding companies. Those four Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks are — Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC), Tata Communications, Tata Motors and Federal Bank.

2] Tata Motors: The shareholding pattern of the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock company available with the BSE informs that FIIs increased their holdings in the auto company from 22.26 per cent in December 2020 quarter to 23.55 per cent in March 2021 quarter. In this period, mutual funds increased their stake from 22.12 per cent to 22.29 per cent. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth in the company is 1.29 per cent of the net shares of the company.

3] Tata Communications: In this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock, FIIs increase stake from 17.65 per cent in December 2020 quarter to 24.40 per cent in March 2021 quarter. In the same period, mutual funds increased stake from 0.41 in December 2020 quarter to 4.01 per cent in March 2021 quarter. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth in the company is 1.04 per cent as the market magnet's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds the entire 1.04 per cent Tata Communications shares.

4] Federal Bank: In this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala banking stock, FIIs increased stake from 21.69 per cent in December 2020 to 24.51 per cent in March 2021 quarter. Mutual funds also increased stake in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala company from 29.90 per cent in December 2020 quarter to 30.23 per cent in March 2021 quarter. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 2.40 per cent Federal Bank shares, says March 2021 Federal Bank shareholding pattern available with the BSE.

