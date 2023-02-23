In this high volatile market, experts suggest to allocate money in these sectors

“We are now in the 16th month of consolidation in a range of NIFTY 50 or NIFTY 500, and the index remains at the same level, but the broader markets are widely wounded But we believe after big consolidation, there is a structural bull run which starts, pre-covid we saw nearly 9 quarters of consolidation and after that, we had seen a major bull rally. We believe this is the best time to do a portfolio review and rebuild," said Rohan Mehta, CEO & Portfolio Manager, Turtle Wealth.

