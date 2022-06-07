In this multibagger penny stock, Nomura, Forbes EMF buy stakes

Vikas Lifecare informed about the development in an exchange communication citing, "In furtherance to our earlier intimations dated May 25, 2022 and June 2, 2022, with respect to the aforesaid issue, which was opened on May 25, 2022 and closed on June 2, 2022, we are pleased to inform you that the Fund Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Committee"), at its meeting held today i.e. June 2, 2022 (which commenced at 8:30 P.M. and concluded at 9:00 P.M.), has inter alia approved the issuance and allotment of 12,50,00,000 Equity Shares to qualified institutional buyers in present tranche at the issue price of ₹4.00 per Equity Share (including a premium of ₹3.00 per Equity Share), aggregating to ₹50,00,00,000 (Rupees Fifty Crore only)."