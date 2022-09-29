In war for rupee, no shock moves likely3 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 12:04 AM IST
RBI may not unveil any big unconventional tools at MPC meeting
Despite the rupee nearing the 82-mark to the dollar, currency market watchers believe that the Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to unveil any significant unconventional tools in its monetary policy committee meeting as the rupee is still an outperformer among emerging market currencies.