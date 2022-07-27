Inadequate price hikes hurt profitability of cement makers

To be sure, cement prices did see some improvement in Q1FY23 across the country. The quarter remained seasonally strong with construction activity gaining momentum before the onset of monsoons. All-India average cement prices per 50kg bag improved by about 5.4% sequentially and 4.6% y-o-y in Q1, as per ICICI Securities data. Cement prices improved by 6-8% in most of the regions with the exception of southern and western India. These, however, were not adequate to mitigate the impact of increased costs.