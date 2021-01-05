Inbound M&As fall 7% to $73.6 billion in 2020: Report

MUMBAI : Despite Reliance Group closing a slew of equity divestments in its telecom and retail arms to the tune of $23 billion in 2020, the overall inbound M&As failed to notch up the 2019 tally with the value falling 7% to $73.6 billion last year, according to a report.

Last year, outbound M&As touched $4.4 billion, up 58.4% compared to 2019 and over 80 per cent of the money landed in US assets, according to a tally of Mergers & Acquisitions (M&As) by global financial markets data provider Refinitiv.

Overall inbound deals faltered due to the pandemic, pulling down the deal value by 7% and down 11.5% in volume over 2019.

With $73.6 billion worth inbound deals, M&A value last year was way below the all-time high it scaled in 2018 at $132.2 billion and up from 2017 when it was at a low $58.3 billion, according to Elaine Tan, a senior analyst at Refinitiv.

The numbers would have been much lower had it not been for the litany of deals by Reliance --$16 billion into Jio and over $6.4 billion into Reliance Retail.

However, domestic M&As dropped 12.4% in value to $36.8 billion while the number of announced domestic deals fell 11.5% from 2019.

The biggest deal was by Facebook acquiring 9.9% stake in Jio Platforms for $ 5.7 billion through its subsidiary Jaadhu Holdings. During the third quarter, Google International also acquired 7.73% stake in Jio for $4.5 billion.

Thanks to the big deals by Reliance with Facebook and Google, the US was the most active foreign asset acquiror in terms of value and volume. While value doubled to $19.1 billion from 147 deals, it captured 51.9% of the inbound M&A market share.

In 2020, outbound M&As totalled $4.4 billion, up 58.4% from 2019. And again, the US was the topmost target-nation in terms of value and volume across 43 deals worth $3.5 billion, which is 79.7% of the total deals.

Last year, majority of deal making targeted energy and power sector which totalled $13.1 billion, up 15.7% from 2019 and 15.8% of the deal share, followed by telecoms and financials with 13.1% and 11.8% market shares, respectively.

The numbers would have been still lower had it not been for a 3.6% uptick in number of deals in the second half, Tan said.

Meanwhile, equity capital markets set a new record with $37.6 billion in proceeds, surpassing the annual record set in 2007 at $31.2 billion as follow-on offerings hit all-time high and IPOs picked up in the second half.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via