Inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan bond index to have limited impact on Indian bonds, rupee, says ASK Wealth
Financial firm ASK Wealth Advisors Private Limited believes the inclusion of Indian Government Bonds in JPMorgan’s Bond Index may not have a material impact on the bond yields and the Indian rupee.
Even though the inclusion of Indian Government Bonds (IGBs) in JPMorgan’s Bond Index may lead to inflows of billions of dollars into the country, the move may not have a significant long-term impact on the bond yields and domestic currency, according to a report from ASK Wealth Advisors Private Limited.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started