How will inclusion of Indian government bonds in the JPMorgan EM debt index impact rupee, bonds? Here's what experts say4 min read 22 Sep 2023, 11:09 AM IST
JPMorgan will include Indian government bonds in its emerging market debt index, potentially bringing billions of dollars into India. Experts believe this move will provide more investment options, lower India's cost of funding, and boost the bond market and the rupee.
JPMorgan is to include Indian government bonds in its widely tracked emerging market debt index which may cause billions of dollars of inflows into India. As per reports, quoting JPMorgan, India's local bonds will be included in the Government Bond Index-emerging markets (GBI-EM) index and the index suite, benchmarked by about $236 billion in global funds.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started