Income tax rule on loss harvesting

Highlighting the income tax rules in regard to loss harvesting, Vinit Khandare, CEO & Founder at MyFundBazaar said, "Given the weakness in the equity market, the Indian stock market has been under sell-off pressure for the last six sessions – turned into a big opportunity by the investors who pay income tax. They can reduce their income tax outgo through loss harvesting. If an income taxpayer has managed substantial gains in this financial year, he/she can book losses in their stock holdings that are quoting below their average buying price and set off the capital loss against the capital gains while filing their income tax return (ITR) for the financial year – help the investor reduce the risk of further losses in a weak market as well."