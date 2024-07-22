Increase in retail investors in Indian stock market calls for careful consideration: Economic Survey 2024

  • Increased retail participation in financial markets and familiarity with financial products are beginning to grow in line with India’s emergence as the world’s fifth-largest economy, said Economic Survey 2024.

Ankit Gohel
Published22 Jul 2024, 01:42 PM IST
The Economic Survey 2024 tabled by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament on Monday raised concerns over the significant increase in the participation of retail investors in the Indian stock market, calling for careful consideration.

“This is crucial because the possibility of overconfidence leading to speculation and the expectation of even greater returns, which might not align with the real market conditions, is a serious concern,” the Economic Survey said.

It noted that for a developing economy such as India, the financial sector needs to support the banking sector and fill the gap in capital required for the economy’s growth. Therefore, the financial sector should expand at a pace that is in lockstep with economic growth.

In particular, India can ill-afford the economy’s over financialisation at its current development stage, the survey said.

The rising retail participation in financial markets and increasing familiarity with financial products align with India's emergence as the fifth-largest economy in the world.

“Therefore, firms operating in banking, insurance, and capital markets must keep the interests of the consumers in mind and improve their service quality through fair selling, disclosure, transparency, reliability, and responsiveness. Their internal appraisal and incentive systems must be in alignment with these considerations. It is in their interest and in the interest of the nation that they optimise their commercial goals over the long run,” the Economic Survey said.

Meanwhile, Indian capital markets have seen a surge in retail activity through direct trading and indirect trading through mutual funds in the last few years. In FY24, individual investors accounted for 35.9% of the equity cash segment turnover. The number of demat accounts with both depositories increased from 114.5 million in FY23 to 151.4 million in FY24.

The impact of this influx of individual investors in the market is also reflected in new investor registrations with the stock exchanges, their share in total traded value, net investments, and ownership in the listed companies, according to the Economic Survey.

For example, the registered investor base at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) nearly tripled from March 2020 to March 2024, reaching 92 million as of March 31, 2024. This growth indicates that approximately 20% of Indian households are now directing their savings into financial markets.

The Economic Survey 2024 also noted that as the derivatives trading holds the potential for outsized gains, it caters to humans’ gambling instincts and can augment income if profitable, and thus, likely drive active retail participation in derivatives trading.

However, globally, derivatives trading loses money for the investors, for the most part, it said, adding that raising investor awareness and continuous financial education is essential to warn them of the low or negative expected returns from derivatives trading.

“All stakeholders – market participants, market infrastructure institutions, regulators, and the Government must ensure that capital markets play their theoretically assigned role of directing savings to their most productive investments. It is not just in the national interest. It is an act of self-interest, too,” the Economic Survey said.

