InCred cautiously optimistic on defence space; assigns ‘add’ rating to 4 stocks including HAL, Bharat Electronics
Brokerage firm InCred maintains a cautiously optimistic outlook on the aerospace and defence sector. It has assigned an ‘add’ rating to specific companies within the sector, including Bharat Electronics (BEL), HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics), Data Patterns, and BDL (Bharat Dynamics).
Brokerage firm InCred Equities maintains a cautiously optimistic outlook on the aerospace and defence sector. The brokerage's optimism is tempered by a careful assessment of current valuations, which already incorporate expectations of robust growth.
