InCred Equities downgrades Adani Ports stock to a 'reduce' on rich valuation
InCred Equities has downgraded Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone stock to a 'reduce' from a 'hold' earlier with an unchanged target price of ₹1,329 apiece, primarily due to the steep valuation of the stock.
Financial firm InCred Equities has downgraded Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone stock to a 'reduce' from a 'hold' earlier with an unchanged target price of ₹1,329 apiece, primarily due to the steep valuation of the stock.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started