InCred Equities downgrades Indraprastha Gas to ‘reduce’, cuts target price by 22% – here's why
InCred Equities downgraded Indraprastha Gas to 'reduce' from 'add' citing expected rise in gas costs driven by APM and HH prices. EPS is forecasted to decline after peaking in FY25F. The Delhi EV policy poses a challenge, but CNG vehicle sales growth is expected.
On the back of the likely rise in gas prices as well as the electric vehicle (EV) policy of the Delhi government, domestic brokerage house InCred Equities has downgraded Indraprastha Gas to 'reduce' from 'add' and cut its target price by 22.2 percent to ₹419 from ₹539 earlier. The new target indicates a downside of 12 percent for the gas stock.
