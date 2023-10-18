InCred Equities prefers HDFC Bank over ICICI Bank; here's why
InCred Equities said that it believes that HDFC Bank is better placed through its granular branch expansion and faster customer acquisition compared to ICICI Bank.
Indian banks have been the healthiest in a decade. In the September quarter as well, the banking sector is likely to lead the earnings growth driven by a recovery in asset quality, loan growth, and improvement in margins.
