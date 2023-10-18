InCred Equities prefers HDFC Bank over ICICI Bank; here's why

InCred Equities said that it believes that HDFC Bank is better placed through its granular branch expansion and faster customer acquisition compared to ICICI Bank.

Indian banks have been the healthiest in a decade. In the September quarter as well, the banking sector is likely to lead the earnings growth driven by a recovery in asset quality, loan growth, and improvement in margins.

In a recent report, brokerage house InCred Equities said that it believes that HDFC Bank is better placed through its granular branch expansion and faster customer acquisition compared to ICICI Bank which will ensure diversified and deeply penetrated growth with the sticky customer base.

It likes both large private sector banks and has maintained ADD ratings on them. For HDFC Bank, the brokerage has a target price of ₹2000, implying a potential upside of almost 30 percent while for ICICI Bank, it has a target of ₹1,060, indicating an 11 percent upside.

"We believe both these banks are consistently improving their retail presence through offering diversified products, customized as per individual requirements. Both banks have set processes and formats in place which not only enhances smooth execution but also enables the management to maintain healthy asset quality. However, we prefer HDFC Bank over ICICI Bank amid superior ground presence and faster customer acquisition," it explained.

Stock price trend In the last one year, ICICI Bank has outperformed HDFC Bank, however, both stocks underperformed the benchmark Nifty Bank index. Shares of ICICI Bank gained 5.5 percent in this period while HDFC Bank was up around 4.4 percent. In comparison, the Nifty Bank index advanced over 9 percent in the last 1 year.

Meanwhile, in 2023 YTD, while ICICI Bank rose around 6 percent, HDFC Bank was in the red, down 6.4 percent. ICICI gave positive returns in 5 of the 10 months so far in this calendar year whereas HDFC Bank was positive just in 3.

In comparison, the Nifty Bank rose over 2 percent in 2023 YTD.

Currently trading at ₹942, ICICI Bank is now around 6.5 percent away from its record high of ₹1,008.70, hit in July 2023 whereas it has risen over 18 percent from its 52-week low of ₹796.10, hit in January 2023.

Currently trading at ₹1,523, HDFC Bank is now over 13 percent away from its peak of ₹1,757.80, hit in July 2023 whereas it has added 6 percent from its 52-week low of ₹1,433.80, hit in October 2022.

Meanwhile, in the long term, 3 years, ICICI Bank has emerged as the winner. The stock has given multibagger returns, soaring 126 percent while HDFC Bank has surged just 26 percent.

HDFC Bank Q2 HDFC Bank reported a rise of 50.6 percent in standalone net profit at ₹15,976.11 crore for Q2FY24, compared to ₹10,605.78 crore in the corresponding period last year. The net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned and interest expended - of India's largest private lender grew 30.27 percent to ₹27,385.23 crore, compared to ₹21,021.16 crore in the year-ago period.

HDFC Bank's gross non-performing assets were at 1.34 percent of gross advances as of September 30, as against 1.41 percent as of June 30, as per exchange filing. Net non-performing assets were 0.35 percent of net advances as of September 30.

Why HDFC Bank over ICICI? Higher number of branches: The brokerage noted that HDFC Bank has added 2213 branches across India in the past two years against 634 branches added by ICICI Bank. This will provide the first mover advantage to HDFC Bank in these rural areas.

"We remain of the opinion that post rising dominance of UPI in payments channels, the ability to lend has improved for all organized lenders, especially in semi-urban and rural geographies. However, to gain experience in such uncharted territories, physical presence is necessary mainly to offer customized products as well as to avoid unnecessary asset quality risks. HDFCB management has recognized this trend well in advance and has been engaged in aggressive branch expansion mode for the past two years," it explained.

Overall branch presence is far more granular for HDFC Bank: InCred stated that its analysis suggests that HDFCB has significantly improved its presence in Eastern and Central states of India including UP, Bihar, MP, and northeastern states which are witnessing a sharp surge in organised penetration. Our channel checks have been indicative of the rising presence of MFI lenders in these geographies which will ensure consistent improvement in retail borrowers in these geographies which in turn would be beneficial for large lenders including HDFCB, added the brokerage.

Customers acquired remain higher for HDFC Bank: According to InCred, HDFCB has reported an overall customer base of 68mn as of June 2023 however a similar number is not available for ICICIB in the public domain. Hence, the brokerage has used the number of debit cards outstanding as a benchmark to gauge the customer base for both banks. HDFCB has issued 51.2 mn debit cards as of August 2023 against 32.5 m cards for ICICIB which is a clear indication of the higher customer base of HDFCB.

Market share dominance: Post RBI ban on fresh issuance of credit cards during 2019-20, HDFCB has lost market share in credit card issuances however post lifting up of the ban, HDFCB has been fairly aggressive in fresh issuances as well as spends in the past few years, informed InCred. HDFCB holds a 20.3 percent market share in cards in force (outstanding number of cards) as of August 2023 against ICICIB at 16.8 percent. Similarly, HDFCB holds 26.5 percent market share in spends as of August 2023 against 17.9 percent for ICICIB. Thus, HDFCB managed the dominance in issuance as well as spending in the past several years, it informed.

Cross-selling opportunities to existing HDFC mortgage customers remain high: The brokerage's channel checks had been indicative that ICICIB has been more engaged in mining deeper into its existing customer base, mainly liability and mortgage customers, through cross-selling unsecured and credit card products across geographies. However, HDFCB was more focused on acquiring customers through its own sales channels as well as through the DSA network. "Post the recent merger with HDFC Limited, we can visualise large and untapped cross-sell opportunities to existing mortgage customers which can further aid HDFCB's retail growth momentum (especially unsecured) in the near term," it said. Though the brokerage does not expect margin pressure during initial quarters post-merger, it expects normalisation in earnings with RoAs at 2 percent and RoEs at 16 percent in coming years for HDFC Bank.

