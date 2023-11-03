InCred lists 20 'high conviction ideas': HDFC Bank, Maruti among 'add' calls; IndiGo, Tata Steel among 'reduce'
Brokerage house InCred Equities has come out with 20 ‘high conviction ideas’ for the month of November including 17 'add' calls and 3 'reduce' calls.
The sustenance of strong domestic growth amidst a fragile global context extends comfort to the Indian market, said brokerage house InCred Equities in its recent note. It added that the elevated oil prices and regional rainfall distribution shortfall are some challenges that will remain in the short term.
