InCred raises FY24 Nifty target to 23,191; lists 6 key reasons

On the back of strong GDP growth data, RBI holding repo rates, as expected, healthy foreign investor inflows, and a decline in crude prices, the Indian market has been on a record-high run since the beginning of this month.

The Nifty has hit a record high of 21,037.90 and the Sensex has crossed 70k milestone.

The strong GDP momentum for Q2 and healthy festival demand in November also led to GDP growth projection upgrades of 20-50 bps for FY24F, including for RBI. Moreover, state election results in favour of the ruling party BJP kept the sentiment positive.

In a recent note, brokerage house InCred Equities set the FY24 Nifty50 target at 21,103. But since the benchmark index has already crossed the 21,000 level, the brokerage believes the index is likely to hit its bull case target of 23,191. This indicates a 10 percent upside from current levels.

"Our Nifty-50 index target of 21,103 is likely to reach earlier than expected. With bull case ingredients coming into the act (oil price, inflation, and GDP growth), we see a higher probability of reaching our Bull case target of 23,191," said the brokerage.

It further noted that with the interest rate easing trend visible for the global and Indian context, the pain built-up of 70 bps of sales since March for BSE-500 stocks can reverse gradually and uplift EPS by 4 percent. Major sectors to benefit are asset-heavy industries like Telecom, Power, Realty, Aviation and Logistics, it predicted.

In the bull case, the brokerage had assumed a GDP growth of 7 percent, Brent crude oil prices less than $105/bbl, inflation below 5 percent, repo rate hike of less than 50 bps, and above normal monsoon.

Meanwhile, it has a bear case scenario target of 18,553. In this scenario, the brokerage assumes GDP growth of less than 6 percent, Brent crude oil prices over 125/bbl, inflation over 7 percent, repo rate hike of over 75 bps, and below normal monsoon.

The brokerage has listed 6 reasons behind the Nifty's potential bull run. Let's take a look:

1) India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) clocked an impressive 7.6 percent YoY growth in Q2FY24 quarter. The growth outperformed all expectations by a wide margin (RBI forecast at 6.5 percent). Investments, specifically government-led, were a major driver of growth in the 2Q. Consumption demand in the economy remained relatively subdued. With festival demand commentary by management being strong, we have seen upgrades to Bloomberg consensus and RBI of 30-50bps in recent weeks.

2) State elections giving a strong mandate to the BJP government improves the confidence of the ruling party continuing in power at the central government, as these states form around 15 percent of total Lok Sabha seats.

3) The RBI policy committee maintained its repo rate stance for the fourth MPC meeting in a row. Considering global and local inflation factors coming under control, the probability of a rate cut in H1CY24 looks high. Our analysis of BSE-500 firms indicates that interest cost as a proportion of sales has hit margins by 60bps, since the start of the interest hike cycle in April 2022.

4) The expectation of interest rate cuts in coming quarters, we feel, will benefit capital-intensive sectors like Telecom, Power, Aviation, Infra, and Hospitality, which have seen interest cost to net sales rise by 50-150 bps in the last 1-year.

5) The SIP flows in domestic mutual funds continue to scale new highs and improve the yoy growth rate to 30 percent. This should help FII selling pressure and provide the required ammunition to absorb buoyant IPO/QIP fundraising activity.

6) Our March-23 Nifty-50 index target has already been achieved. With a majority of macro variables inching towards our bull case scenario analysis like oil price, inflation, and GDP growth, it feels the probability of reaching the bull case index target of 23,191 looks higher than our earlier expectation of 30 percent.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.