InCred raises FY24 Nifty target to 23,191; lists 6 key reasons
In a recent note, brokerage house InCred Equities set the FY24 Nifty50 target at 21,103. But since the benchmark index has already crossed the 21,000 level, the brokerage believes the index is likely to hit its bull case target of 23,191. This indicates a 10% upside.
On the back of strong GDP growth data, RBI holding repo rates, as expected, healthy foreign investor inflows, and a decline in crude prices, the Indian market has been on a record-high run since the beginning of this month.
