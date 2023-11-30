InCred sees Nifty FY24 target at 21,103; suggests booking profits in infra stocks
Brokerage house InCred Equities sees FY24 Nifty target at 21,103 and maintains an ‘overweight’ stance. Meanwhile, it recommends booking profits after a 20.8 percent return from the Nifty Infrastructure index in the last six months.
After reclaiming the 20,000 mark in the previous session (November 29), the Nifty was trading in the red on Thursday (November 30) on the back of weak global cues as well as profit booking.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started