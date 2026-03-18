InCred Wealth CEO flags near-term market volatility, backs India’s long-term growth story

Due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and global economic uncertainty, near-term volatility in financial markets is expected to persist. However, aspiring investors should recognise that India’s long-term structural growth story remains resilient and firmly intact.

This resilience is supported by a host of factors, including domestic fundamentals, ongoing reforms, and India’s expanding role and muscle in global supply chains.

Nifty 50 declines 6.4% over the past six months Over the last six months, the Nifty 50 index has declined by 6.40% and currently trades at 23,799 points. The fall in the benchmark index has been driven by sectors such as Information and Technology, banks and cement. Sector-leading stocks such as TCS, HDFC Bank, and UltraTech Cement have underperformed the benchmark index over the past six months.

Also Read | Avoid tweaking portfolio amid market volatility: Avinash Satwalekar

Middle East conflict pressures Indian markets The recent market movements have primarily been influenced by external shocks, particularly developments in the Middle East, which have added pressure to global energy markets and investor sentiment. Despite these challenges, India’s macroeconomic resilience continues to provide a solid foundation for sustained long-run growth.

Elaborating on this, Nitin Rao, CEO of InCred Wealth, shared his perspective, stating, “The markets have been impacted by geopolitical factors revolving around the conflict in the Middle East. This was an unforeseen event and, contrary to expectations, it is becoming a prolonged event with no signs of closure. The event has caused confusion in Middle Eastern economies, with energy infrastructure now being impacted. India was already grappling with its growth slowdown and the impact of AI on Indian IT, and this conflict has created additional pressure on a key economic driver, oil. The market corrections are therefore not surprising, and depending on how the conflict plays out, there is room for more correction.”

He added, “While relative valuations vis-à-vis emerging markets are still costly, India’s long-term growth story factors have not changed, though sectors and opportunities may now differ. Staggered investing would be the right way to invest in markets with a larger focus on large caps rather than mid/ small caps in the short term. Longer-term agile investors could also get sudden opportunities on sharp falls to take aggressive long-term exposures for extraordinary returns, especially in small and midcap stocks."

In this environment, disciplined investment strategies and a long-term perspective remain key to navigating volatility while capitalising on India’s enduring growth potential.

Furthermore, any equity market-related investment decisions in such a scenario must be made after proper due diligence, understanding of risks, and consultation with a certified financial advisor.