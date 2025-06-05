Indegene share price jumps 3% as Premji Invest’s affiliate, Societe Generale and others pick stake

Indegene shares recovered Wednesday's losses by surging as much as 3 per cent in Thursday's session after the stakes of the company exchange hands in open market transactions.

At 10:10 am, Indegene share price climbed to day's high to ₹609.80 apiece on June 5, around 20 per cent away from 52-week high of ₹736.30.

Indegene block deal details US-based private equity firm Carlyle Group recently sold its entire 10.2 per cent holding in the company, leading to a 4 per cent drop in the stock on Wednesday.

According to NSE data, Carlyle Group, CA Dawn Investments, offloaded the shares through a block deal, with IIFL Capital Services Ltd. and Kotak Securities Ltd. acting as bookrunners. The shares were sold in the price range of ₹591.02 to ₹591.84 each.

However, Premji Invest’s affiliate PI Opportunities AIF, US-based Capital Group, French firm Societe Generale, Luxembourg-based Eastbridge Group, and Abakkus Asset Manager collectively acquired 1.06 crore shares — a total of 4.42 per cent stake in Indegene — for a total of ₹627 crore, at a price between ₹591 and ₹591.48 per share.

East Bridge Capital Master Fund I acquired a 0.24 per cent stake for ₹128 crore, while Societe Generale picked up 18.79 lakh shares, amounting to a 0.21 per cent holding, for ₹111 crore. Capital Group's Small Cap World Fund also invested ₹108 crore in shares, and PI Opportunities, supported by Azim Premji, contributed ₹100 crore.

In April 2021, Carlyle invested ₹917 crore in Indegene by purchasing 45.5 million shares at ₹201 each through stock exchange transactions.

As Indegene expanded globally and launched its IPO in May 2024, Carlyle began exiting its investment in stages.

The private equity firm sold its shares at ₹452 each during the IPO, followed by a sale at ₹618 per share in December 2024, and completed its exit in June 2025 with the final batch sold at approximately ₹591 per share, securing strong returns across different market phases.