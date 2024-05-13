Indegene share price tanks 12% after bumper debut. Buy, sell of hold?
Indegene share price listed on BSE at ₹659.70 whereas it listed on NSE at ₹655 apiece
Stock market today: Despite weakness across segments on Dalal Street, Indegene share price listed on BSE and NSE at a bumper premium. Indegene share price is listed on BSE at ₹659.70 per share, whereas on NSE, Indegene shares are listed at ₹655 apiece. However, the stock failed to sustain such a higher premium as profit-booking triggered soon after the share debut and touched an intraday low of ₹527.10 on NSE and ₹527.80 apiece on BSE, logging a nearly 19 percent dip against the listing price. However, the newly listed stock witnessed some rebound and pared some losses. Indegene's share price is currently quoted at ₹600 apiece on NSE, which is nearly 9 percent lower than the listing price.
